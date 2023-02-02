Coal India Q3 Results Review - Decent Quarter, E-auction Premiums Coming Off The Peak: Axis Securities
Revenue stood largely inline up 24%/18% YoY/QoQ led by higher average selling prices.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Coal India Ltd. posted decent set of numbers, with revenue inline with our estimates while Ebitda/profit after tax beating our and street’s estimates mainly on account of lower than expected employee expenses.
Revenue stood largely inline (marginal beat of 2%) up 24%/18% YoY/QoQ led by higher average selling prices (up 23%/5% YoY/QoQ).
Adjusted Ebitda (excluding stripping activities) jumped up by 52%/40% YoY/QoQ 25% ahead of our estimate (17% ahead of consensus) on the back of topline growth and lower than expected employee and raw material expenses.
Attributed profit after tax stood at Rs 7,756 crore, up 70%/28% YoY/QoQ aided by higher other income, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortisation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Coal India Q3 Results Review - Decent Performance; Outlook Robust: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.