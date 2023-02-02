Coal India Q3 Results Review - Decent Quarter, E-auction Premiums Coming Off The Peak: Axis Securities

Coal India Ltd. posted decent set of numbers, with revenue inline with our estimates while Ebitda/profit after tax beating our and street’s estimates mainly on account of lower than expected employee expenses.

Revenue stood largely inline (marginal beat of 2%) up 24%/18% YoY/QoQ led by higher average selling prices (up 23%/5% YoY/QoQ).

Adjusted Ebitda (excluding stripping activities) jumped up by 52%/40% YoY/QoQ 25% ahead of our estimate (17% ahead of consensus) on the back of topline growth and lower than expected employee and raw material expenses.

Attributed profit after tax stood at Rs 7,756 crore, up 70%/28% YoY/QoQ aided by higher other income, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortisation.