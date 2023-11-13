Coal India Q2 Results Review - Performance Above Estimates; Strong Volume Momentum Continues: Motilal Oswal

Coal India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue was up 10% YoY at Rs 328 billion and was in line with our estimate of Rs 318 billion, driven by higher volumes and fuel supply agreement realisation. Blended average selling price was down 3% YoY at Rs 1,726/tonne and FSA ASP was up 9% YoY at 1,542/tonne. While e-auction ASP declined 53% YoY to Rs 2,828/tonne, the e-auction premium stood at 83% (higher than our estimate of 70%).

Though the e-auction premium cooled off from the peak, it is still above its historical average and is expected to be around 80-85% for FY24E. Adjusted Ebitda (net of over burden removal) increased 11% YoY to RFs 89 billion, 54% above our estimate of Rs 58 billion, owing to lower-than-expected employee costs, contractual expenses, and input costs. Excluding OBR, Ebitda increased 12% YoY at Rs 82 billion (66% above our estimate).

Adjusted profit after tax increased 13% YoY to Rs 68 billion (against our estimate of Rs 38 billion). This was driven by strong operating performance and lower depreciation. Coal India declared its first interim dividend of Rs 15.25 for FY24.

The National Coal Wage Agreement-XI for salaries and wages for non-executive employees was implemented in June 2023 and employee cost from June 2023 onwards are being paid at revised rates.

Coal India production rose 13% YoY to 157 million tonne and sales (dispatches) grew 12% YoY to 174 mt. Coal India dispatched incremental 28 mt in H1 FY24 and dispatches to the power sector increased to 295 mt in H1 FY24.

Coal India also achieved one of the highest dispatches to the non-power sector at 65.7 mt (up 40% YoY).