Coal India Q2 Results Review - On Track For Volume Ramp-Up: ICICI Securities
Coal India is planning to set up 3,000 Megawatt of renewable power capacity by FY26 to become net zero.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended Coal India Ltd.’s analyst meet (on November 21, ’23) to discuss its Q2 FY24 earnings and outlook.
Key points:
Production/offtake target for FY24/FY25 stands at 780 million tonne/850 million tonne;
E-auction volume in H2 FY24 may be 15% of production volume;
Capex target for FY24 stands at Rs 165 billion;
Output enhancement through mine developer and operator route is being contemplated;
Investment of Rs 247.5 billion has been envisaged for first mile connectivity projects; and
Evacuation capability is being enhanced by developing railway infrastructure, in line with production plans.
In our view, rising e-auction premium (currently at 90%) and focus on volume growth bode well for Coal India Ltd; however, investments in diversification projects and their capital returns have to be closely tracked.
We maintain 'Buy' on Coal India Ltd. with an unchanged target price of Rs 395 on 8 times FY25E earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Up As RIL, Infosys Lead; ICICI Bank Drags; Realty Stocks Drop
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.