Coal India Q1 Results Review - Surpasses Estimates; Sanguine Prospects Ahead: ICICI Securities

Coal India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 earnings per share of Rs 12.9 was 24% and 21% ahead of our and consensus’ estimates, respectively. Key points:

Fuel supply agreement realisation was aided by higher supplies to non-regulated sectors; e-auction premium over FSA prices was 144%; and provision of Rs 8 billion towards wage revision was recognised in Q1 FY24.

Despite e-auction premium coming off significantly in the last few months, volume uptick and supply to NRS have picked up, resulting in better-than-expected performance.

Going ahead, we expect volume growth and firm FSA realisation to result in earnings per share remaining in the range of Rs 39-41/share.

Taking cognisance of Q1 FY24 performance, we raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 6%/1% resulting in a revised target price of Rs 285 (earlier Rs 280).

We upgrade Coal India to 'Buy' (earlier 'Add')