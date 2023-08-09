Coal India Q1 Results Review - Strong Volume Momentum Continues: Motilal Oswal

Coal India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue was up 2% YoY at Rs 360 billion and was 6% above our estimate of Rs 338 billion, driven by higher volumes and fuel supply agreements realisation.

Blended average seling price was down 3% YoY at Rs 1,769/tonne and FSA ASP was up 7% YoY at 1,526/tonne. While e-auction ASP declined 14% YoY to Rs 3,742/tonne, the e-auction premium stood at 144% (estimate: 90%).

Though the e-auction premium cooled off to 144% from an all-time high of 329% in Q2 FY23 and 192% in Q4 FY23, it is still above its historical average.

Adjusted Ebitda (net of overburden removal) fell 12% YoY to Rs 112 billion, 55% above our estimate of Rs 72 billion, owing to lower employee costs, lower CSR and low input costs. Excluding OBR, Ebitda stood at Rs 105 billion (52% beat).

Adjusted profit after tax declined 10% YoY to Rs 80 billion (59% beat on our estimate of Rs 50 billion), driven by lower OBR and depreciation expenses, partly offset by low other income.

The NCWA-XI agreement for salaries and wages for non-executive employees was implemented in Q1 FY24 and paid at revised rates. Prior to the implementation of the agreement, Coal India had already made provisions of Rs 81.5 billion as of FY23.

Coal India's production rose 10% YoY to 176 million tonne and sales (dispatches) grew 5% YoY to 187 mt (in line with our estimate of 188 mt). It posted its highest first-quarter production and output in Q1 FY24 despite heavy rainfalls at some mines.

Coal India clocked incremental sales of ~9 mt, which is significantly higher as it comes from a high base of previous year.

OBR stood at 497.5 m.cu.mts (up 30% YoY). Higher OBR removal facilitates faster and higher volumes of coal extraction in future and will help Coal India achieve its FY24 production target of ~770-780 mt.

The government’s commitment to provide 24x7 power supply to all homes augurs well for Coal India to achieve strong coal production in next few years.

Coal India also achieved one of the highest dispatches to the non-power sector at 33.4 mt (up 34% YoY).