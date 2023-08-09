Coal India Q1 Results Review - Earnings Decline Set To Accelerate: Systematix

Coal India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 net revenue of Rs 360 billion (+3% YoY, -6% QoQ) was 4% above our estimate. Ebitda at Rs 111.6 billion (-13% YoY, +22% QoQ) was 35% above estimate.

The earnings beat was driven by

lower than expected raw material costs (33% below estimate), and higher e-auction realisation, 20% above estimate.

E-auction realisation for the quarter came in at Rs 3,741/tonne (-14%/-17% YoY/QoQ).

Coal dispatch for the quarter was 187 million tonne (-27% YoY and flat QoQ). The cost of production at Rs 1,327/tonne (+6%/-14% YoY/QoQ) was 6% below our estimate.

We have cut our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda marginally by 1% to factor in 40% lower YoY e-auction premiums and a likely 6% upward revision in fuel suply agreement prices.

We value Coal India at four times FY25E Ebitda to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 157 (Rs 159 earlier). Maintain 'Sell'.