Coal India Q1 Results Review - Earnings Decline Set To Accelerate: Systematix
Thermal coal prices revert to normal levels.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research report
Coal India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 net revenue of Rs 360 billion (+3% YoY, -6% QoQ) was 4% above our estimate. Ebitda at Rs 111.6 billion (-13% YoY, +22% QoQ) was 35% above estimate.
The earnings beat was driven by
lower than expected raw material costs (33% below estimate), and
higher e-auction realisation, 20% above estimate.
E-auction realisation for the quarter came in at Rs 3,741/tonne (-14%/-17% YoY/QoQ).
Coal dispatch for the quarter was 187 million tonne (-27% YoY and flat QoQ). The cost of production at Rs 1,327/tonne (+6%/-14% YoY/QoQ) was 6% below our estimate.
We have cut our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda marginally by 1% to factor in 40% lower YoY e-auction premiums and a likely 6% upward revision in fuel suply agreement prices.
We value Coal India at four times FY25E Ebitda to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 157 (Rs 159 earlier). Maintain 'Sell'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.