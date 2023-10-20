Coal India - Plenty Of Steam Left: ICICI Securities
Robust operating performance; favourable macros.
ICICI Securities Report
Despite the impressive run-up (~37% in the past three months), we believe that there is still room for a 25% upside for Coal India Ltd.’s stock price performance. Key points:
Production volume likely to be aided by South Eastern Coal Fields Ltd.
Demand from power sector likely to stay firm.
Record imports by China, amidst looming winter-heating season, likely to aid e-auction prices.
E-auction volumes and linkage materialisation to stay elevated, aiding profitability.
Taking cognisance of the recent uptick in international coal prices and robust six months-FY24 operating performance, we raise our multiple to eight times (from 7.2 times) corresponding to two deviations above its past five-year trading range.
Our revised target price works out to Rs 395 (earlier Rs 325). We retain 'Buy' on the stock.
Our view is also based on a sustainable dividend yield of 9% through to FY25E.
