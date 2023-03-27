Coal India - Higher Volumes, E-Auction Premium To Drive Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Long-term fuel supply agreement through SHAKTI linkages.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Robust domestic demand, enhanced vision of one billion tonne production, and improved e-auction premium are all set to drive a strong near-term performance.
Coal India Ltd.'s growth roadmap is in synergy with the government’s commitment to bring about a transformative change in the power sector by providing 24x7 power supply to all homes sets the stage for the company to achieve strong coal production over the next few years.
Coal India’s long-term demand commitment from numerous power plant companies for fuel supply agreement provides the company with a better business visibility.
Though the e-auction premiums have cooled off from their highs, it was compensated by higher volumes in e-auction. We expect Coal India to register a better QoQ performance in Q4 with higher volumes on e-auction and almost similar levels of premium.
Coal India trades at enterprise value/Ebitda of 3.6 times FY24E. We believe the company is well placed to capitalise on the growth opportunity ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.