Coal India - Healthy Traction In Volume Augurs Well: ICICI Direct

We expect Coal India to report consolidated Ebitda margins of 30.9% for FY23E & 24.9% for FY24E (Ebitda margin of 22.5% for FY22).

10 Apr 2023, 3:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coal India mining site. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Coal India mining site. (Source: Company website)
ICICI Direct Report

Coal India Ltd. reported production and offtake volume for March 2023 and for FY23. For March 2023, the company reported production volume of 83.5 million tonnes, up 4% YoY, while offtake volume for March 2023 was at 64.2 million tonnes, up 3.4% YoY

Coal India has slightly bettered its FY23 production volume target of 700 million tonnes. For FY23, Coal India’s production volume was at 703.2 million tonnes, up 12.9% YoY while offtake volume for FY23 was at 694.7 million tonnes, up 5% YoY.

For FY24, Coal India has given a production and offtake target of 780 million tonnes. Of this, 610 million tonnes is likely to meet the power sector’s demand.

Hence, going forward, availability of coal for the non-regulated sector (which includes e-auction volumes) is likely to increase notably in FY24 when compared with FY23. This augurs well for Coal India’s e-auction volumes for FY24E.

