Coal India - Healthy Traction In Volume Augurs Well: ICICI Direct

Coal India Ltd. reported production and offtake volume for March 2023 and for FY23. For March 2023, the company reported production volume of 83.5 million tonnes, up 4% YoY, while offtake volume for March 2023 was at 64.2 million tonnes, up 3.4% YoY

Coal India has slightly bettered its FY23 production volume target of 700 million tonnes. For FY23, Coal India’s production volume was at 703.2 million tonnes, up 12.9% YoY while offtake volume for FY23 was at 694.7 million tonnes, up 5% YoY.

For FY24, Coal India has given a production and offtake target of 780 million tonnes. Of this, 610 million tonnes is likely to meet the power sector’s demand.

Hence, going forward, availability of coal for the non-regulated sector (which includes e-auction volumes) is likely to increase notably in FY24 when compared with FY23. This augurs well for Coal India’s e-auction volumes for FY24E.