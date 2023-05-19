Clean Science Q4 Results Review - Capacity Additions To Bear Fruit In A Couple Of Years: Motilal Oswal

Clean Science and Technology Ltd. reported an in-line Ebitda in 4Q FY23, while its gross margin expanded to 70.5% (versus our expectation of 66.9%), primarily due to lower raw material costs. Ebitdam stood at 48.5% (versus 45.6% in Q3 FY23).

While pharma and agro intermediates exhibited growth, performance chemicals and fmcg chemicals were weaker QoQ in Q4 FY23.

Clean Science commercialised its HALS701 and HALS770 in December 2022 and begun supplying commercial orders to its customers in Q4 FY23.

Management said it would focus on increasing sales and making inroads in the export market as well with an aim to capture 30% of the domestic market share in these two products.

Demand from the agrochemical industry was soft and Clean Science has unused capacities of PBQ currently with expectation of a recovery by Q3 FY24.

The total capex envisaged for the HALS expansion in UNIT IV is Rs 1.8 billion, which is likely to be commissioned by December 2023-March 2024. Post this, the total capacity of HALS would be 15 ktpa (including 2 ktpa in Unit III).

Clean Science has also announced Rs 2 billion worth of capex for new products that is expected to come online by end-H1 FY25.