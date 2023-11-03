Clean Science Q2 Results Review - Challenges Continue To Outweigh Benefits: Motilal Oswal

Clean Science and Technology Ltd. missed our Q2 FY24 Ebitda estimate, with a gross margin of 65.9% (versus expected 59.2%). Ebitdam expanded to 41.3% (versus 39.4% in Q2 FY23) with moderation in raw material prices and improved profitability from newer products. Fmcg chemicals grew QoQ in Q2 FY24, while performance chemicals and pharma and agro intermediates declined.

Management highlighted that the over production in China led to aggressive price of products, which hurt realizations of Clean Science in Q2.

De-stocking continued in Q2 as demand in the U.S. was unusually low. Improved sales volumes were offset by declining prices as the overall market was a buyers’ market rather than a sellers’ market. 

Management highlighted that sales from non-flagship products contributed 25% of overall revenues and expects it to be at a higher number with no capacity enhancements being implemented currently in the flagship products.

Tertiary butyl hydroquinone and Dicyclohexylcarbodiimide sales were higher with Guaiacol sales lower because of ongoing issues in the cough syrup market.