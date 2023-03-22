Clean Science - Guidance Remains Strong With Healthy New Product Pipeline: Motilal Oswal
Clean Science is likely to generate free cash flow of Rs 4.8 billion over FY23-25, with a planned capex of Rs 4.8 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
Incorporated in CY03, Clean Science and Technology Ltd. is among the few global organisations focused on developing ingenious technologies with unique, innovative and cost-effective catalytic manufacturing processes. Globally, Clean Science is the largest manufacturer of certain chemicals that have been developed in-house.
We visited the company’s Kurkumbh plant on March 17, 2023, followed by a management meet. Here are the key highlights:
Clean Science currently has three units, all in the MIDC Kurkumbh Industrial Area, with a total capacity of 44 thousand tonnes per annum — performance chemicals - 18ktpa, pharma and agro intermediates - 6ktpa and fmcg chemicals - 20ktpa (largely Anisole). It is adding incremental capacities in the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer series, which should increase its total capacity to ~54ktpa (likely to be commissioned by December 2023).
Clean Science focuses on its process efficiencies to improve yields of its products, which has helped the company reduce costs, expand its margin and become the market leader in most of the products globally. The company plans to expand its research and development team to ~100 scientists from 75-80 scientists currently.
The company’s top four products, MEHQ, Guaiacol, BHA and 4-MAP, contribute 85% of the total revenue currently. Revenue from the already existing products is expected to be ~Rs 12 billion in FY25, with increasing demand for its products being seen.
