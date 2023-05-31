City Union Bank Q4 Results Review - Margin Outlook Moderates: Dolat Capital
Earnings estimates lowered by 7-12% over FY24/25E, driven by lower NIM assumptions.
Dolat Capital Report
CUBK reported a weak quarter with lower than expected NIM and NII resulting in PAT growth of 4% QoQ. NIMs moderated by ~23 bps QoQ to 3.65%, lower than guided range of 3.85-4%. Sequential moderation in CD ratio by 300 bps also impacted NIM, apart from lower spreads.
Headline AQ metrics moderated by ~25 bps QoQ, with ~350 bps rise in PCR to 47%. If not for the standard stress recognition in Q4 (non 90+ NPA), slippages would have been lower at 2.6%. We build in normalized slippages and credit costs of ~2.5% and 110 bps respectively over FY24/25E. Lower credit costs to be a key RoA driver in the near term.
Continued growth challenges and lower NIM guidance remains a concern, resulting in lower multiples in our case. Earnings estimates lowered by 7-12% over FY24/25E, driven by lower NIM assumptions. We downgrade the stock to Accumulate with a TP of Rs160 (1.4x FY25E P/ABV vs 1.9x earlier) against RoA/RoE of 1.5%/13%.
