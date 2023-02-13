City Union Bank Q3 Results Review - One-Offs Mar Earnings; Estimates Not Altered Materially: Dolat Capital
The bank’s muted growth outlook, if continued for long, remains a concern.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
City Union Bank’s margins and profits were impacted by non-recognition of subvention income against Kisan credit card loans, higher provisions from Reserve Bank of India divergence report, rise in provision coverage ratio (up 400 basis points QoQ to 43%) and increase in provisions against restructured book (from 11% to 19%). High recoveries from written off accounts partly compensated for the above.
Excluding of divergence impact, slippages were slightly higher at 2.8%. Other asset quality metrics were stable with restructured book at 4% (4.6% in Q2) and special mention account portfolio at 2.2% (flat QoQ). While slippages from rate sensitive asset book so far has been limited at 7%, presumably a large share of flow thru to non performing asset happened in Q2, partly also led by RBI divergence report.
Loan growth was flattish QoQ, with negative sequential growth in its SME book (~50% of loans). A large share of growth during the quarter and YoY was led by agri gold book (up 11% QoQ/35% YoY). Muted growth in deposits has also been constraining growth for City Union Bank.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance On All Counts: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.