City Union Bank Q3 Results Review - One-Offs Mar Earnings; Estimates Not Altered Materially: Dolat Capital

City Union Bank’s margins and profits were impacted by non-recognition of subvention income against Kisan credit card loans, higher provisions from Reserve Bank of India divergence report, rise in provision coverage ratio (up 400 basis points QoQ to 43%) and increase in provisions against restructured book (from 11% to 19%). High recoveries from written off accounts partly compensated for the above.

Excluding of divergence impact, slippages were slightly higher at 2.8%. Other asset quality metrics were stable with restructured book at 4% (4.6% in Q2) and special mention account portfolio at 2.2% (flat QoQ). While slippages from rate sensitive asset book so far has been limited at 7%, presumably a large share of flow thru to non performing asset happened in Q2, partly also led by RBI divergence report.

Loan growth was flattish QoQ, with negative sequential growth in its SME book (~50% of loans). A large share of growth during the quarter and YoY was led by agri gold book (up 11% QoQ/35% YoY). Muted growth in deposits has also been constraining growth for City Union Bank.