City Union Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Recoveries Aid Profits: Dolat Capital

Despite muted growth trends (2% YoY), City Union Bank Ltd. delivered strong profitability metrics with return on asset of 1.7%, led by strong recoveries, higher net interest margin and low tax rate.

NIM (+7 basis points at 3.74%) benefitted from lagged impact of loan re-pricing, which is fully reflected in Q2.

City Union Bank's gross non-performing asset declined by 25 bps QoQ to 4.7%, with gross slippages at 2.1% and negative net slippages. Change in non-performing asset recognition policy last quarter also helped deferred recoveries in Q2.

With management expectations of negative net slippages in coming few quarters, we build in slightly lower credit cost estimates for FY24E at ~100 bps.

While near term profitability will benefit from improved recoveries, we look for clarity on growth drivers for a stronger stance on the bank. FY24E earnings upgrade driven by lower tax rate and decline in credit costs.

Maintain 'Accumulate' with target price of Rs 160 (1.3 times September-25E price/adjusted book value) against RoA/RoE of 1.5%/13%.