City Union Bank Q2 Results Review - NPAs Decline, Re-Rating Dependent On Business Growth: Nirmal Bang
We have forecasted loan and PAT CAGR of 11.3% and 17.5% over FY23-FY25E which would lead to RoA of 1.6% in FY25E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
City Union Bank Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance was better than our expectations due to improvement in asset quality and lower credit costs. net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax came in at a variation of 5%/-6.1%/24.5% versus our estimates.
Credit growth remained muted at 1.8% YoY, as since H2 FY23 City Union Bank tightened its underwriting standards post asset quality divergences that came to light in 2022. It is also in the process of launching LOS for Micro, small and medium enterprises/retail segments, post full launch of which in January 2024, it expects improved turnaround time and faster processing time to help meet its disbursement targets given in beginning of FY24.
City Union Bank has maintained loan growth target of 12-15% which will be skewed towards Q4 FY24. Net interest margin guidance is at 3.7% +/- 10 bps and cost to income ratio is expected to be higher at 42-45% due to lower treasury profits. Net non-performing assets is expected to be back to pre-Covid levels of less then 2% and it has guided for return on assets of 1.5% for FY24.
We have forecasted loan and profit after tax compounded annual growth rate of 11.3% and 17.5% over FY23- FY25E which would lead to return on assets of 1.6% in FY25E.
In our view, the re-rating of the stock will depend on timely execution of its LOS project and balance sheet growth returning within expected timeframe.
We maintain an ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of Rs 148 valued at 1.2 times September 2025E adjusted book value (Rs 143 earlier, valued at 1.2 times June 2025 adjusted book value).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.