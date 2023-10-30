City Union Bank Q2 Results Review - FY24 Guidance Maintained Despite A Sluggish H1: Axis Securities

City Union Bank Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers. Credit growth continues to lag industry and peer growth and stood at 2/3% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income de-grew by 5% YoY and improved by 3% QoQ. Net interest margin's remained steady at 3.7%, flat QoQ. Opex growth was driven by higher employee costs owing to the roll-out of annual increments during the quarter.

Challenges on NII growth, lower treasury income and higher Opex hurt pre-provision operating profit, which de-grew by 15/7% YoY/QoQ.

However, significantly lower credit costs resulted in a beat in earnings. Credit costs (calculated) stood at 52 basis points versus an average of ~1.5-1.6% over the past few quarters. profit after tax grew by 2/23% YoY/QoQ.

Asset quality improved, aided by recoveries surpassing slippages. Gross non performing asset/net non-performing assets stood at 4.7/2.3% versus 4.9/2.5% QoQ.

Slippages came in at 225 crore (slippage ratio of 2.1% versus 2.4/3.6% YoY/QoQ). The restructured book stood at 2.5% of advances versus 4.6/2.7% YoY/QoQ.