City Union Bank Q2 Results Review - FY24 Guidance Maintained Despite A Sluggish H1: Axis Securities
Slippages during the quarter are near pre-Covid levels and the management expects them to remain at similar levels going forward
Axis Securities Report
City Union Bank Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers. Credit growth continues to lag industry and peer growth and stood at 2/3% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income de-grew by 5% YoY and improved by 3% QoQ. Net interest margin's remained steady at 3.7%, flat QoQ. Opex growth was driven by higher employee costs owing to the roll-out of annual increments during the quarter.
Challenges on NII growth, lower treasury income and higher Opex hurt pre-provision operating profit, which de-grew by 15/7% YoY/QoQ.
However, significantly lower credit costs resulted in a beat in earnings. Credit costs (calculated) stood at 52 basis points versus an average of ~1.5-1.6% over the past few quarters. profit after tax grew by 2/23% YoY/QoQ.
Asset quality improved, aided by recoveries surpassing slippages. Gross non performing asset/net non-performing assets stood at 4.7/2.3% versus 4.9/2.5% QoQ.
Slippages came in at 225 crore (slippage ratio of 2.1% versus 2.4/3.6% YoY/QoQ). The restructured book stood at 2.5% of advances versus 4.6/2.7% YoY/QoQ.
Outlook:
City Union Bank's recovery has been slower than most peers and slower growth has been a primary reason for the lackluster performance of the stock.
With various digital initiatives in the pipeline, the bank’s confidence in its ability to augment growth is encouraging. However, efficient and timely execution remains a key monitorable.
We believe City Union Bank remains well-placed to deliver return on assets of 1.5% by FY25E, led by improving growth, stable margins and benign credit costs. Pick-up in business growth remains a key lever for stock re-rating.
Valuation and Recommendation:
We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, backed by reasonable valuations. Bank currently trades at 1.2 times FY25E adjusted book value and we value the stock at 1.3 times FY25E ABV to arrive at a target price of Rs 150/share, implying an upside of 12% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
The key risk to our estimates remains a further slowdown or slower growth over a longer period in credit growth which could potentially derail our earnings estimates.
