City Union Bank Q1 - Another Weak Quarter; FY24 Guidance Maintained Despite A Slow Start: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

City Union Bank Ltd. reported yet another weak quarter with slower than industry/peers loan growth at 4% YoY. The weakness in credit growth during the quarter can be attributed to the seasonal weakness generally witnessed in Q1, along with the bank witnessing a slowdown in the cash credit utilisation which is currently at ~70-72% versus historical average of 75-80%.

Net interest income growth was largely flat YoY/QoQ, with margins remaining stable QoQ. Lower non-interest income and higher cost-income ratio (up 221bps YoY) dented pre-provision operating profit which de-grew by 7% YoY and was flat QoQ. Higher credit costs were offset by a lower tax rate resulting in a sharp beat on earnings estimates.

Asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing asset up 26/54 bps YoY/QoQ, owing to higher slippages and a slower pace of recoveries. The restructured book tapered to 2.7% versus 2.9% QoQ.