City Union Bank Q1 - Another Weak Quarter; FY24 Guidance Maintained Despite A Slow Start: Axis Securities
Asset quality improvement underway.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
City Union Bank Ltd. reported yet another weak quarter with slower than industry/peers loan growth at 4% YoY. The weakness in credit growth during the quarter can be attributed to the seasonal weakness generally witnessed in Q1, along with the bank witnessing a slowdown in the cash credit utilisation which is currently at ~70-72% versus historical average of 75-80%.
Net interest income growth was largely flat YoY/QoQ, with margins remaining stable QoQ. Lower non-interest income and higher cost-income ratio (up 221bps YoY) dented pre-provision operating profit which de-grew by 7% YoY and was flat QoQ. Higher credit costs were offset by a lower tax rate resulting in a sharp beat on earnings estimates.
Asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing asset up 26/54 bps YoY/QoQ, owing to higher slippages and a slower pace of recoveries. The restructured book tapered to 2.7% versus 2.9% QoQ.
Outlook
City Union Bank’s recovery has been slower than most peers. Despite the weak start to FY24, the management is confident of delivering on its earlier guidance with growth picking in the latter half of the year. We trim our NII estimates further by ~2% factoring in slower growth and largely steady NIMs.
Higher opex growth is likely to weigh on the PPOP growth, however, given the healthy outlook on asset quality improvement, credit costs are likely to gravitate to normalised levels supporting earnings. Thus, we largely maintain our earnings estimates.
Valuation and Recommendation
We maintain our 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, backed by reasonable valuations, given the sharp de-rating in the stock.
City Union Bank currently trades at 1.1 times FY25E adjusted book value and we value the stock at 1.3 times FY25E ABV to arrive at a target price of Rs 150/share, implying an upside of 16% from the current market price.
