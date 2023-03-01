Cipla - Regulatory Set Back; U.S. Scale Up Gets Delayed: Prabhudas Lilladher
FDA recently highlighted eight observations in the 483 letters issued to Cipla’s Pithampur (Indore) unit.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24E and FY25E earnings per share estimates by ~8% each, given Cipla Ltd.’s key facilities (Goa and Indore) stuck in Food and Drug Administration issues leading to delay in new launches like gAdvair in U.S.
FDA recently highlighted eight observations in the 483 letters issued to Cipla’s Pithampur (Indore) unit. Few observations raised are critical in nature and time consuming to resolve.
However, these issues are unlikely to escalate import alert and thereby have limited impact on existing business.
Despite earnings cut, we believe Cipla’s risk-reward is favorable at current levels. We expect 14% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E given the recent correction in stock price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.