Cipla Q4 Results Review - U.S. Drives Growth, Outlook For Key Geographies Upbeat: ICICI Direct
Cipla reported a mixed set of Q4 numbers.
ICICI Direct Report
Cipla Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers wherein U.S. sales and gross profit margins were above our estimates but missed on the India front due to Covid base adjustment.
Revenue grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 5,739 crore. Ebitda margins increased 620 basis points YoY to 20.5%. Adjusted profit after tax increased 59.3% YoY to ~Rs 654 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
US: Significant momentum in the US on the back of possible approvals/launches of gAdvair, gAbraxane and other complex generics launches including peptides, traction from existing respiratory portfolio and Lanreotide. Pithampur U,.S. Food and Drug Adminstration status outcome
One-India: Branded prescription portfolio therapy mix reflects strong fundamentals across chronic and acute segments. Better execution, distribution synergies to drive prescription, trade generics, consumer health especially from tier II-VI cities.
Exports: Across the board transformation from tenderised model to private model in exports market and more focus towards direct to market and new frontier markets for organic growth in Europe and emerging markets.
