Cipla Q4 Results Review - U.S. Drives Growth, Outlook For Key Geographies Upbeat: ICICI Direct

Cipla Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers wherein U.S. sales and gross profit margins were above our estimates but missed on the India front due to Covid base adjustment.

Revenue grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 5,739 crore. Ebitda margins increased 620 basis points YoY to 20.5%. Adjusted profit after tax increased 59.3% YoY to ~Rs 654 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: