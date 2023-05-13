Cipla Q4 Results Review - Regulatory Issues Lead To Re-Strategising On Niche Products: Motilal Oswal
Work-in-progress for filing potential products from alternate sites.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Cipla Ltd. reported lower-than-expected performance in Q4 FY23, led by higher operational cost. It achieved the highest ever annual earnings in FY23, driven by strong traction in North America sales.
Cipla grew better-than industry in domestic formulation market by ~500 basis point YoY in FY23.
We cut our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 7%/4% factoring in:
delays in approval for g-Advair/g-Abraxane,
costs related to additional field force in domestic formulation segment, remediation measures and adding alternate sites for critical products in the U.S. generics segment.
We expect 12.3% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, led by 9%/11% sales CAGR in domestic formulation/North America segments and marginal improvement in profitability.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.