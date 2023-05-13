Cipla Q4 Results Review - Regulatory Issues Lead To Re-Strategising On Niche Products: Motilal Oswal

Cipla Ltd. reported lower-than-expected performance in Q4 FY23, led by higher operational cost. It achieved the highest ever annual earnings in FY23, driven by strong traction in North America sales.

Cipla grew better-than industry in domestic formulation market by ~500 basis point YoY in FY23.

We cut our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 7%/4% factoring in:

delays in approval for g-Advair/g-Abraxane, costs related to additional field force in domestic formulation segment, remediation measures and adding alternate sites for critical products in the U.S. generics segment.

We expect 12.3% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, led by 9%/11% sales CAGR in domestic formulation/North America segments and marginal improvement in profitability.