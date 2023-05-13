Cipla Q4 Results Review - FDA Uncertainty To Weigh On Earnings: Dolat Capital
Delay in key launches to restrict U.S. growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Cipla Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue was inline while Ebitda and profit after tax came above our estimates on higher than expected gross margins and lower other expenses.
Revenues at Rs 57.4 billion (+9.1% YoY) was inline. Strong U.S. sales at $204 million (27% YoY, 14% QoQ) was led by traction in core respiratory formulation.
Cipla's Ebitda at Rs 11.7 billion (+23.6% YoY) and Ebitda margin at 20.5%, (+ 240 bps YoY) on account of 182 bps YoY expansion in gross margins. Adjusted for one time goodwill impairment loss of Rs 1.8 billion, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 7.0 billion (+14% YoY) above our estimates on better than expected operating performance.
We downgrade our earnings estimates by 12.7%/15.9% in FY24E/FY25E assuming delay in gAdvair launch and higher than expected operating cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.