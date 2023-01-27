Cipla Q3 Results Review - Niche Products In North America Fuel Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal

Cipla Ltd. reported a miss on Q3 FY23 earnings, led by a decline in South Africa, Sub-Saharan, and Cipla Global Access/active pharma ingredient business. Having said this, Cipla posted the highest quarterly Ebitda margin since FY17, led by improved traction from the niche launches in North America and industry outperformance in domestic formulation.

We cut our earnings per share estimates by 5.0%/5.5%/5.5% for FY23/FY24/FY25 to factor in a delay in approval of g-Advair, heightened competition in South Africa’s tender business, and supply challenges in SA’s private market.

We expect 11% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 aided by: