Cipla Q3 Results Review - Complex Generic To Drive Future Growth: Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking Report
Cipla Ltd. reported Q3 FY23 result inline with our estimates, with overall sales grew by 6% YoY and flat QoQ to Rs 58 billion, mainly driven by highest ever quarterly sales in U.S. to $195 million up 30% YoY led by flu seasonality benefits and traction in gLanreotide, gArformoterol, stable market share in gAlbuterol, while gRevlimid sales was lower on QoQ.
Gross margin came higher at 65% on better sales mix and favorable forex. Cipla's Ebitda margin came at 24% (up ~180 bps YoY). Adjusted profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 8.8 billion excluding the one-time charges for deferred tax reversal.
We see stable market share for gAlbuterol and market share gains in gLanreotide/gLeuprolide and gAdvair remains the near term opportunity.
