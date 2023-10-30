Cipla Q2 Results Review - Strong All-Round Performance: Nirmal Bang

Cipla Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were above our/consensus estimates on all fronts, led by industry-beating growth in the domestic market, strong traction in the U.S and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access region and margin improvement.

U.S business reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue of $229 million as price erosion stabilised on the back of drug shortages. With strong growth witnessed across major geographies, Cipla has again raised its Ebitda margin guidance for FY24 to 23-24% from 23% earlier.

We remain positive about Cipla mainly due to high contribution from the branded business, robust India franchise, healthy U.S pipeline, decent margins and improving return ratios.

We maintain 'Buy' on Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,400, valuing it at 23 times on September 25E base business earning per share of Rs 60.30 and net present value of Rs 12.30 for the Revlimid opportunity