Cipla Q2 Results Review - Strong All-Round Performance: Nirmal Bang
Cipla has again raised its Ebitda margin guidance for FY24 to 23-24% from 23% earlier.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Cipla Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were above our/consensus estimates on all fronts, led by industry-beating growth in the domestic market, strong traction in the U.S and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access region and margin improvement.
U.S business reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue of $229 million as price erosion stabilised on the back of drug shortages. With strong growth witnessed across major geographies, Cipla has again raised its Ebitda margin guidance for FY24 to 23-24% from 23% earlier.
We remain positive about Cipla mainly due to high contribution from the branded business, robust India franchise, healthy U.S pipeline, decent margins and improving return ratios.
We maintain 'Buy' on Cipla with a revised target price of Rs 1,400, valuing it at 23 times on September 25E base business earning per share of Rs 60.30 and net present value of Rs 12.30 for the Revlimid opportunity
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.