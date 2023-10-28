Cipla Q2 Results Review - Show Of Strength Across Key Markets: Dolat Capital

Cipla Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 earnings beat estimates on account of better than expected performance in U.S. and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access markets while India was in line.

Revenues at Rs 66.8 billion (14.6% YoY, 5.5% QoQ) was above our estimate. Strong U.S. sales at $229 million grew 27.9%/3.2% YoY/QoQ. Our estimates suggest gRevlimid sales is at $40 million in Q2.

Ebitda at Rs 17.3 billion (+33.1% YoY) and Ebitda margin at 26.0%, expanded 362 bps/236 bps YoY/QoQ. Ex Revlimid, we believe base business margin was at ~23.6%.