Cipla Q2 Results Review - Show Of Strength Across Key Markets: Dolat Capital
U..S growth led by expanding Lanreotide market share and base business; continued traction in one India portfolio.
Dolat Capital Report
Cipla Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 earnings beat estimates on account of better than expected performance in U.S. and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access markets while India was in line.
Revenues at Rs 66.8 billion (14.6% YoY, 5.5% QoQ) was above our estimate. Strong U.S. sales at $229 million grew 27.9%/3.2% YoY/QoQ. Our estimates suggest gRevlimid sales is at $40 million in Q2.
Ebitda at Rs 17.3 billion (+33.1% YoY) and Ebitda margin at 26.0%, expanded 362 bps/236 bps YoY/QoQ. Ex Revlimid, we believe base business margin was at ~23.6%.
Valuation
With Cipla's strong India business franchise, and traction in differentiated key launches in the U.S., we expect a net profit compound annual growth rate of 18.3% over FY23-26E.
We introduce FY26 earnings and maintain our 'Accumulate' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,334 ascribing 22 times FY26E price/earning.
Clearance of Indore plant and launch of Advair and Abraxane could be an upside to our estimates.
Key risks:
Price erosion in the U.S., cCompliance issues on its facilities and adverse pricing regulations in India by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.
