Cipla Q2 Results Review - North America, Domestic Formulation Drives Improved Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Cipla Ltd. beat our earnings estimates in Q2 FY24, led by a superior performance in the branded generics segment of domestic formulation and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access.

The company sustained robust sales growth in North America, led by market share gain and healthy demand for its base portfolio.

We raise our earnings estimates by 7%/4.4% for FY24/FY25, factoring in better growth prospects in DF, increased visibility for niche launches in NA, and controlled opex.

We value Cipla on SOTP basis (25 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 30 for g-Revlimid) to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,450.

We remain positive on Cipla given its market-beating growth in prescription market, efforts to enhance NA product pipeline with differentiated products, and improving profitability in the consumer health business. Reiterate 'Buy'.