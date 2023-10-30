Cipla Q2 Results Review - North America, Domestic Formulation Drives Improved Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda margin guidance further raised to 23-24% for FY24
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Cipla Ltd. beat our earnings estimates in Q2 FY24, led by a superior performance in the branded generics segment of domestic formulation and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access.
The company sustained robust sales growth in North America, led by market share gain and healthy demand for its base portfolio.
We raise our earnings estimates by 7%/4.4% for FY24/FY25, factoring in better growth prospects in DF, increased visibility for niche launches in NA, and controlled opex.
We value Cipla on SOTP basis (25 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 30 for g-Revlimid) to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,450.
We remain positive on Cipla given its market-beating growth in prescription market, efforts to enhance NA product pipeline with differentiated products, and improving profitability in the consumer health business. Reiterate 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.