Cipla Q2 Results Review - Niche Product Mix In Favor Of Margins: Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
Cipla Ltd. reported the highest-ever U.S. business of $229 million (+3.7% QoQ), which was primarily led by better execution in the base business and a higher-than-expected revenue contribution from gRevlimid (~$30-$35 million) in the last quarter.
gLanreotide increased its market share to 18% while gAlbuterol maintained its market share of ~20%. gAdvair’ launch has been delayed to the next year and its manufacturing may go to an overseas facility.
The management guided that the average run rate of the U.S. business to be in the range of $220-$235 million in the upcoming quarters.
Cipla’s India business (ex-Covid) grew by 11% which was driven by chronic therapies that posted better-than-expected results. The private market recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue with 12% revenue growth which led to better QoQ margins in the South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access region.
Gross margins improved by 243 basis points YoY to 65.4% due to a high proportion of gRevlimid and low other expenses, while stable research and development expenses led to Ebitda margins of 26%.
Cipla’s reported profit after tax stood at Rs 1,156 crore, which grew by 44.9% on a YoY basis.
Outlook and guidance
gAdvair and gAbraxane may add revenue in FY25E despite current regulatory challenges. gSynbicort and one Peptide ($300-400 million) product to be launched in H2 FY24 and Cipla has planned to launch two more peptides in FY25E.
Cipla already has proved successful in launching peptides in the last year. Furthermore, the addition of 1,000 new MR led to a total strength of 7,000, which would drive incremental revenue for India's business going forward.
Key Risks to our estimates and target price
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection and issuing of warning letter/Official Action Indicated or 483 observations may impact the revenue growth.
Entry of new players may increase pricing pressure in the injectable portfolio.
Delay in launching Biosimilars in the market.
