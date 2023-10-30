Cipla Q2 Results Review - Niche Product Mix In Favor Of Margins: Axis Securities

Cipla Ltd. reported the highest-ever U.S. business of $229 million (+3.7% QoQ), which was primarily led by better execution in the base business and a higher-than-expected revenue contribution from gRevlimid (~$30-$35 million) in the last quarter.

gLanreotide increased its market share to 18% while gAlbuterol maintained its market share of ~20%. gAdvair’ launch has been delayed to the next year and its manufacturing may go to an overseas facility.

The management guided that the average run rate of the U.S. business to be in the range of $220-$235 million in the upcoming quarters.

Cipla’s India business (ex-Covid) grew by 11% which was driven by chronic therapies that posted better-than-expected results. The private market recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue with 12% revenue growth which led to better QoQ margins in the South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access region.

Gross margins improved by 243 basis points YoY to 65.4% due to a high proportion of gRevlimid and low other expenses, while stable research and development expenses led to Ebitda margins of 26%.

Cipla’s reported profit after tax stood at Rs 1,156 crore, which grew by 44.9% on a YoY basis.