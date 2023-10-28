Cipla Q2 Results Review - Margin Guidance Upgraded: Systematix
Cipla has raised its Ebitda margin guidance from 23% to 23%–24%.
Systematix Research Report
Cipla Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Earnings performance was higher than our / consensus expectation led by higher-than-expected revenues in the U.S. (up $7 million in revenue QoQ), and strong growth in South Africa / South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access markets (up 15% YoY and 33% QoQ).
The U.S. revenue run rate should remain at current levels in subsequent quarters, while the SAGA market sales should moderate owing to divestment of Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.
The company has raised its Ebitda margin guidance from 23% to 23%–24%. Our current Ebitda margin estimates for Cipla are higher (24.8%). We tweak our forecasts as we bake in higher contribution from North America during the year.
Based on our revised forecasts, we increase our price target to Rs 1,174 but retain our 'Hold' rating on the stock. Our price target is based on 21 times FY25E earnings per share.
We are currently building 13% revenue growth for Cipla in FY24 which should moderate to 7% in FY25. Potential acquisitions and an early launch of gAdvair /gAbraxane in the U.S. are key upside risks to our estimates. We currently assume gAdvair and gAbraxane launch beyond FY25.
The company is in the process of transferring the filings of these products to alternative manufacturing facilities.
Growth in India during the quarter was 10% and was aided by acquisition (Galvus). Base business growth in India was subdued owing to a weak season (demand for anti-infective drugs was lower). In the U.S., Cipla grew 32% YoY which was led by gRevlimid and lanreotide.
Going forward in FY25, we expect U.S. business to grow low single digit as the larger approvals (gAdvair, gSymbicort and gAbraxane) that can build growth on the base may take longer and by the time these ramp up to their full potential, we might see gRevlimid sales eroding steeply.
The company has multiple filings on the peptide front, and it expects about four-five approvals coming over the next 18 months.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
