Cipla Q2 Results Review - Margin Guidance Upgraded: Systematix

Cipla Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Earnings performance was higher than our / consensus expectation led by higher-than-expected revenues in the U.S. (up $7 million in revenue QoQ), and strong growth in South Africa / South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access markets (up 15% YoY and 33% QoQ).

The U.S. revenue run rate should remain at current levels in subsequent quarters, while the SAGA market sales should moderate owing to divestment of Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.

The company has raised its Ebitda margin guidance from 23% to 23%–24%. Our current Ebitda margin estimates for Cipla are higher (24.8%). We tweak our forecasts as we bake in higher contribution from North America during the year.

Based on our revised forecasts, we increase our price target to Rs 1,174 but retain our 'Hold' rating on the stock. Our price target is based on 21 times FY25E earnings per share.

We are currently building 13% revenue growth for Cipla in FY24 which should moderate to 7% in FY25. Potential acquisitions and an early launch of gAdvair /gAbraxane in the U.S. are key upside risks to our estimates. We currently assume gAdvair and gAbraxane launch beyond FY25.

The company is in the process of transferring the filings of these products to alternative manufacturing facilities.