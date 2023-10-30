Cipla Q2 Results Review - Core Business Growth Lifts Margin To Newer Highs: ICICI Securities
Outperformance was largely driven by better traction in U.S. business and double digit growth in India in H1 FY24
ICICI Securities Report
Cipla Ltd. continues to surprise us positively. Q2 FY24 growth was led by core markets of India (up 10% YoY), U.S. (~4% QoQ) and South Africa (15% YoY).
Price hikes in key markets and softer raw material cost aided 243 basis points YoY rise in gross margin to 65.4%. Operating leverage further lifted Ebitda margin by 362 bps YoY to a record 26%.
We expect Cipla’s U.S. business to clock 24% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E aided by the launch of gAbraxane, gAdvair, peptide and complex generics.
In India, Medical Representative addition in branded generics and strong position in trade generics may drive 10% CAGR over FY23-25E.
Management has again raised FY24 margin guidance by 50 bps to 23-23.5%.
We raise our FY24E/25E earnings per share by 4.9% and 5.6%, respectively. We maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock but raise target price to Rs 1,365, valuing the company at 23 times FY25E earnings.
Key risks:
Incremental competition in niche products, delay in facility resolution.
