Cipla Q2 Results Review - Core Business Growth Lifts Margin To Newer Highs: ICICI Securities

Cipla Ltd. continues to surprise us positively. Q2 FY24 growth was led by core markets of India (up 10% YoY), U.S. (~4% QoQ) and South Africa (15% YoY).

Price hikes in key markets and softer raw material cost aided 243 basis points YoY rise in gross margin to 65.4%. Operating leverage further lifted Ebitda margin by 362 bps YoY to a record 26%.

We expect Cipla’s U.S. business to clock 24% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E aided by the launch of gAbraxane, gAdvair, peptide and complex generics.

In India, Medical Representative addition in branded generics and strong position in trade generics may drive 10% CAGR over FY23-25E.

Management has again raised FY24 margin guidance by 50 bps to 23-23.5%.

We raise our FY24E/25E earnings per share by 4.9% and 5.6%, respectively. We maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock but raise target price to Rs 1,365, valuing the company at 23 times FY25E earnings.

Key risks:

Incremental competition in niche products, delay in facility resolution.