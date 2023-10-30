Cipla Q2 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Higher Margins, U.S. Sales: Prabhudas Lilladher
Operating profit margin of 26% was above our estimate led by higher U.S. sales and better product mix.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY24/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Cipla Ltd. by 9%/6%, as we factor in higher U.S. sales and margins.
Cipla's Q2 FY24 Ebitda (Rs 17.3 billion; 26% operating profit margin) was 10% above our estimates, aided by higher gross margins (64.9%) and U.S. sales of $229 million.
We continue to remain positive on key segments growth including India and U.S. given-
strong traction in respiratory and other portfolios,
potential +10% growth in domestic formulations and
sustainability of current U.S. revenues, backed by prospective key launches in FY25.
We expect 17% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.
Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,350 based on 24 times September-2025E EPS.
Any further Food and Drug Administration escalation to Indore unit and erosion in key products in U..S will be key risk to our call.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
