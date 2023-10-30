Cipla Q2 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Higher Margins, U.S. Sales: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24/FY25E earnings per share estimates of Cipla Ltd. by 9%/6%, as we factor in higher U.S. sales and margins.

Cipla's Q2 FY24 Ebitda (Rs 17.3 billion; 26% operating profit margin) was 10% above our estimates, aided by higher gross margins (64.9%) and U.S. sales of $229 million.

We continue to remain positive on key segments growth including India and U.S. given-

strong traction in respiratory and other portfolios, potential +10% growth in domestic formulations and sustainability of current U.S. revenues, backed by prospective key launches in FY25.

We expect 17% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,350 based on 24 times September-2025E EPS.

Any further Food and Drug Administration escalation to Indore unit and erosion in key products in U..S will be key risk to our call.