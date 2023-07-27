Cipla Q1 Results Review - Strong Revival In Outlook For The North America Segment: Motilal Oswal

Cipla Ltd. delivered better-than-expected Q1 FY24 performance, led by superior executions in North America and domestic formulation segments.

Cipla is on track to build a complex product pipeline in the peptide space, and reduce compliance risk by incorporating alternate manufacturing sites.

We raise our earnings estimates by 6% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in:

reduced competition in the U.S. generics segment, better visibility for niche launches in NA, and better operating leverage.

We value Cipla at 22 times 12 months forward earnings and add net present value of Rs 30 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,130.

There has been a healthy revival in outlook for NA markets in addition to better than-industry performance in the branded generics segment (domestic formulation/South Africa).

However, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on limited upside from current levels.