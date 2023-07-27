Cipla Q1 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Margins, U.S. Sales Guidance Revised Upward: Prabhudas Lilladher
Margin guidance increased to 23% versus earlier 22% for FY24.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Cipla Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda (Rs 15 billion; 23.6% operating profit margin) was 13% above our estimates, aided by higher gross margins (64.3%) and U.S. sales of $222 million.
We continue to remain positive on Cipla's growth across key segments including India and U.S. given-
strong traction in respiratory and other portfolio,
potential growth of +10% in domestic formulations and
sustainability of current U.S. revenues, backed by prospective key launches over FY25.
Our FY24E and FY25E earnings per share stands increased by ~5% as we factor in higher U.S. sales and margins. We expect 17% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,220 based on 24 times (22 times earlier) FY25E EPS. Any further food and drug administration escalation to Indore unit and erosion in key products in U.S. will be key risk to our call.
