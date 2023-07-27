Cipla Q1 Results Review - Progress Across Focused Markets: Dolat Capital

Cipla Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results beat estimates on account of better than expected performance in India and U.S. markets.

Revenues at Rs 63.3 billion (17.7% YoY, 10.3% QoQ) was slightly above estimate. Strong U.S. sales at $222 million grew 43.2% YoY/8.8% QoQ.

Our estimates suggest gRevlimid sales is at $30 million in Q1. Ebitda at Rs 14.9 billion (+30.7% YoY) and Ebitda margin at 23.6%, expanded 233 bps/315 bps YoY/QoQ.

Ex Revlimid, we believe base business margin was at ~21.7%.