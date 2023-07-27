Cipla Q1 Results Review - Progress Across Focused Markets: Dolat Capital
Strong U.S. growth led by traction in base business and Lanreotide; continued traction in one India portfolio.
Dolat Capital Report
Cipla Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results beat estimates on account of better than expected performance in India and U.S. markets.
Revenues at Rs 63.3 billion (17.7% YoY, 10.3% QoQ) was slightly above estimate. Strong U.S. sales at $222 million grew 43.2% YoY/8.8% QoQ.
Our estimates suggest gRevlimid sales is at $30 million in Q1. Ebitda at Rs 14.9 billion (+30.7% YoY) and Ebitda margin at 23.6%, expanded 233 bps/315 bps YoY/QoQ.
Ex Revlimid, we believe base business margin was at ~21.7%.
Valuation
With Cipla's strong India business franchise, and traction in differentiated key launches in the U.S., we expect a net profit compound annual growth rate of 20.6% over FY23-25E.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with the revised target price of Rs 1,173. ascribing 22 times FY25E price/earnings.
Any clearance of Indore plant and launch of Advair and Abraxane could be an upside to our estimates.
Key risks:
Price erosion in the U.S., regulatory issues relating to its facilities and adverse pricing regulations in India by National Pharmaceutical Pricing. Authority.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
