Cipla - Efforts Towards Building A Sustainable Growth Thrust: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Report
We met the management of Cipla Ltd. to understand its outlook on the business.
Cipla is expanding its product offerings (own and in-licensing). It is recalibrating the positioning of products into prescription, trade generics, and consumer healthcare categories in India.
Product development and approvals remain on track for differentiated launches in U.S. generics, which will drive growth till FY25.
Overall, we expect 18% earning compound annual growth rate over FY22-24, led by 5%/22% sales CAGR in the India/U.S. segment and 240 basis points margin expansion.
