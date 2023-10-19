CIE Automotive Q3 Results Review - Muted Growth In U.S., India Leads To A Miss: Motilal Oswal

CIE Automotive Ltd.'s Q3 CY23 result disappointed due to weak revenue growth in both India (flat YoY) and Europe (+5% YoY).

While healthy demand for SUVs and a rebound in two-wheeler demand are projected to drive growth in India, EU's recovery is expected to be more gradual owing to the weak outlook for Metalcastello business in the near term and a slow pickup in the region.

We lower our consolidated earnings per share estimates for CY23/CY24 by 6%/7% as we factor in weaker-than-estimated growth in both EU and India, and high interest costs.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 575 (based on ~18 times CY25E consolidated EPS).