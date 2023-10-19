CIE Automotive Q3 Results Review - Muted Growth In U.S., India Leads To A Miss: Motilal Oswal
Mixed bag for growth expectations; margin drivers are in place.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
CIE Automotive Ltd.'s Q3 CY23 result disappointed due to weak revenue growth in both India (flat YoY) and Europe (+5% YoY).
While healthy demand for SUVs and a rebound in two-wheeler demand are projected to drive growth in India, EU's recovery is expected to be more gradual owing to the weak outlook for Metalcastello business in the near term and a slow pickup in the region.
We lower our consolidated earnings per share estimates for CY23/CY24 by 6%/7% as we factor in weaker-than-estimated growth in both EU and India, and high interest costs.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 575 (based on ~18 times CY25E consolidated EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Review - Low Raw Material Costs, Favorable Mix Boost Margins: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.