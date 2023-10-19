CIE Automotive Q3 Results Review - A Quarter Of Revenue Consolidation; Margins Remain Steady: ICICI Securities
We are factoring in consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate of 11% for CY22-24E, Ebitdam at ~16% and capex/sales at ~6%.
ICICI Securities Report
CIE Automotive India Ltd.’s Q3 CY23 consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1.9 billion was down 13% QoQ, and lower than our estimate of Rs 2.2 billion.
This was driven by ~80 basis points QoQ decrease in Ebitdam, at 15.2%, higher interest expense and 200 bps higher tax rate. Europe revenue declined 15% QoQ to Rs 7.3 billion due to a slowdown in Metalcastello, and is expected to improve.
India revenue was up 7% QoQ, at Rs 14.4bn, amid weakness in two-wheelers/tractors and 3% commodity deflation.
We revise our CY23/CY24 earnings per share estimates lower by ~9% each, driven by ~60 bps cut in margin and slightly higher interest outgo on account of rise in borrowing rates.
Maintain 'Buy' with a revised discounted cash flow-based target prie of Rs 579 (earlier Rs 598), implying 21 times CY24E earnings per share.
