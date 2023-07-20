CIE Automotive India Q2 Review - Miss On Revenue, But Strong Europe Margin Dilutes The Pain: Motilal Oswal

CIE Automotive India Ltd.’s Q2 CY23 result disappointed due to weak revenue growth in both India and the Europe.

Going forward, it expects India business to report growth and the Europe business to stay muted. CIE India turned net cash at Rs 1.6 billion in Q2 CY23, driven by healthy operating cash flows and receipt of excess cash (Rs 2.6 billion) from the German CV forging business.

We cut our consolidated earnings per share estimates for CY23/CY24 by 4%/2% as we factor in:

weaker-than-estimated growth in both Europe and India, higher margin in the Europe, and mark to market losses due to adverse forex movement.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 600 (premised on ~18 times September-25E consolidated EPS).