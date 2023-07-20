CIE Automotive India Q2 Review - Miss On Revenue, But Strong Europe Margin Dilutes The Pain: Motilal Oswal
Turns net cash in Q2, margin target at 18-19% for the India business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
CIE Automotive India Ltd.’s Q2 CY23 result disappointed due to weak revenue growth in both India and the Europe.
Going forward, it expects India business to report growth and the Europe business to stay muted. CIE India turned net cash at Rs 1.6 billion in Q2 CY23, driven by healthy operating cash flows and receipt of excess cash (Rs 2.6 billion) from the German CV forging business.
We cut our consolidated earnings per share estimates for CY23/CY24 by 4%/2% as we factor in:
weaker-than-estimated growth in both Europe and India,
higher margin in the Europe, and
mark to market losses due to adverse forex movement.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 600 (premised on ~18 times September-25E consolidated EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.