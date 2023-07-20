CIE Automotive India Q2 Result Review - Beat In Profitability; Slightly Muted Revenue: ICICI Securities

CIE Automotive India Ltd. reported Q2 CY23 consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2.1 billion, up 16% YoY, and in line with our estimate, aided by 5% YoY increase in revenue at Rs 22 billion (adjusting for discontinued operations) and improvement in Ebitdam at 17.7%, up 260 basis points YoY.

The beat in margin was driven by ~160 bps QoQ rise in Europe Ebitdam at 19.2%, with Q1 operational margin being maintained and partially driven by big stock generation for summer period (one-time effect that will have reverse impact in Q3.

Europe revenue declined 11% QoQ to Rs 8.6 billion (up 6% YoY adjusted for discontinuing operations) due to slowdown in Metalcastello, and is likely to improve from CY24.

India revenue was flat QoQ at Rs 13.4 billion, affected by weakness in two-wheelers/commercial vehicles, metal deflation and adverse mix in passenger vehicles.

We are factoring in consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate of 11% for CY22-24E, Ebitdam at ~16-17% and capex/sales at ~6%.

We maintain 'Buy' on CIE Automotive with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 598 (earlier Rs 553), implying 20 times CY24E earnings, with the change in target price being mainly driven by rolling over valuation.