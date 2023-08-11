CIE Automotive - Announced Sale Of Its's German Forging Operations: Axis Securities

CIE Automotive India Ltd. and private equity firm Mutares SE & Co KgaA have reached a definitive agreement to divest the forging business of CIE's German GmbH.

In December 2022, the company launched a program to find a buyer for CFG and its subsidiaries - Jellinghaus Gmbh, Gesenkschmiede Schneider Gmbh , FALK and SCHO. The main customers of this company included major companies in the European truck industry such as Daimler, MAN, Scania, DAF and Renault.

CIE Automotive mainly supplied forged components such as front axle beams and steel pistons. The transaction (CFG sells shares of subsidiaries to Mutares) was approved by the Board of Directors on August 10, 2023, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals in accordance with the applicable laws of the respective countries and the approval of the shareholders of CIE India.

The net consideration to be received by CFG for the transaction amounts to €25 million (including €2.3 million subject to the realisation of certain financial assets).

In addition to the consideration to be received for the transaction, CFG (the holding company, which will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the company after the transaction) as of June 30, 2023 has a net cash position of €18.2 million.