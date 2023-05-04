Cholamandalam Investment Q4 Results Review - Robust AUM Growth; NIMs Improved QoQ: IDBI Capital
Margins surprised positively QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.'s assets under management growth picked up further to 38% YoY versus 31% YoY (Q3 FY23) led by strong growth in disbursements (up 65% YoY).
Cholamandalam's management guided for 20-25% compound annual growth rate for next three-five years. Asset quality improved with gross stage-III at 3.01% versus 3.51% led by better collection efficiency.
Also, GNPA (as per Reserve Bank of India norms) stood at 4.6% versus 5.4%; (well below 6%; RBI requirement).
Net interest income grew by 10% QoQ led by improvement in net interest margins (up 10 basis points QoQ); pre-provision operating profit grew by 18% QoQ led by improvement in cost to income ratio (38% versus 41% QoQ). However, profit after tax grew by 25% QoQ led by decline in provisions (down 28% QoQ).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mahindra Finance - Healthy Quarter; Conviction On The Turnaround Getting Stronger: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.