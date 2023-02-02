Cholamandalam Finance, Jubilant FoodWorks, Shriram Finance, KEC International Q3 Review: HDFC Securities

KEC International Ltd. - Margin recovery awaited

KEC reported a weak quarter, with consolidated/standalone margins at multiyear low levels. Revenue: at Rs 43.7 billion, driven by transmission and distribution segments. Ebitda: Rs 2 billion (down 16.4/up 12.3% YoY/QoQ, a miss of 4.2%, owing to higher input prices; partly offset by better absorption of overheads and lower employee benefit expenses).

Ebitda margin: 4.6% (down 259/up 19 bps YoY/QoQ, versus our estimate of 5.2%). Adjsuted profit after tax: Rs 176 million (down 81.2/down 10.5% YoY/QoQ, a 40.2% miss owing to higher finance cost and lower non-operating income).