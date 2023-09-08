China August Trade Data - Weak Demand, July Backlog Show Up: ICICI Securities
China’s trade data for August 2023 was impacted by weak economic growth in key industries and typhoon Doksuri.
ICICI Securities Report
Refined copper imports declined 5% YoY, while copper concentrate/ore imports rose 19% YoY as domestic producers ramped-up output amidst weak demand;
coal imports shot up to a record 44.3 million tonne (up 51% YoY) on lower hydroelectric generation;
steel exports surged 35% YoY to 8.28 million tonne; and
iron ore imports were up 11% YoY aided by the expectations of steel demand uptick from September 2023.
Going ahead, we expect domestic demand to improve with production curtailments reducing the quantum of steel exports.
We maintain positive view on ferrous sector with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ('Buy'; target price: Rs 810) and Tata Steel Ltd. ('Add': target price: Rs 135) being our key picks in the space.
