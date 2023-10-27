Chennai Petroleum Q2 Review - Higher Refining Throughput Drives Earnings Beat; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s Q2 Ebitda/profit after tax were Rs 18 billion/ 11.9 billion (up 90%/117% QoQ) versus our estimated Rs 15.2 billion/9.6 billion.

The gross refining margin was $12.1/barrel of oil ($8.3 the quarter prior, $4.1 a year ago), boosted by higher cracks for major products: gasoil $26.5/bbl (Q1: $13.9), aviation turbine fuel $26 (Q1: $14.3) and gasoline $18.7 (Q1: $16.6).

Crude discounts from Russia and inventory gain of $4/bbl (Rs 7.3 billion) were additional supporting factors.

Refinery throughput was 3.05 million tonnes at ~116% utilisation (101% the prior quarter, 110% a year ago). Opex was $2.7/bbl and forex losses were Rs 438 million.

In H1 the Chennai Petroleum steadily reduced debt to Rs 33 billion from Rs 42 billion in FY23 and Rs 91 billion in FY21. With limited capex, we expect it to be Rs 17 billion net cash in FY26.

Refining margins would benefit from strong demand, low product stocks and geopolitical tensions. With CY23 1.6 million barrel per day net refining capacity added globally trailing demand of 2.2 m b/d, GRMs would be high. oil products, gasoil and ATF/kerosene margins are likely to be strong; that of gasoline would fluctuate depending on demand for transport.