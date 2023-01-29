Chennai Petroleum - De-levering To Augment Shareholder Wealth On Stronger GRMs: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage
The company has one of the best core performances in Indian refiners, which has a Nelson complexity of ~10.
Anand Rathi Report
With operational synergies with parent Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the 10.5 million tonnes per annum Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a pure play on refining.
It includes pooled sourcing of crude oil and bulk purchases through the latter (Indian Oil purchases over 90% of its output). The high refining-margin context and robust demand would support Chennai Petroleum’s de-levering to augment shareholder wealth.
Falling crude prices and discounted crude sourcing have reduced working capital and eased debt.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
