Chemplast Sanmar Q4 Review — Weak Sentiment In PVC Pricing Weighs On Earnings: Yes Securities

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s consolidated reported operating profit at Rs 974 million (-72% YoY; +25% QoQ), though marginally ahead of our expectation of Rs 727 million, but was well below consensus estimates: Rs 1404 million.

The Indian PVC market experienced a flood of inexpensive Chinese imports throughout most of FY23, resulting in a threefold YoY increase in imports, except for a brief respite from December 2022 to February 2023. This situation exerted pressure on prices and margins.

Additionally, the commissioning of expanded capacities affected prices and margins for other products such as Caustic soda, Hydrogen peroxide, and Chloromethanes.

However, the custom synthesis manufacturing business stood out positively, achieving a 26% YoY revenue growth in FY23. Furthermore, in the second half of FY23, Chemplast Sanmar secured letters of intent for two new products, in addition to the nine products already in production.

Chemplast Sanmar also has a pipeline of 10-14 molecules, which is expected to contribute to revenue in the upcoming quarter. Moreover, the planned capacity expansion in PastePVC in the second half of FY24 will provide incremental revenue contributions throughout FY24 and FY25.