Chemplast Sanmar Q4 Review — Weak Sentiment In PVC Pricing Weighs On Earnings: Yes Securities
The Indian PVC market experienced a flood of inexpensive Chinese imports throughout most of FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s consolidated reported operating profit at Rs 974 million (-72% YoY; +25% QoQ), though marginally ahead of our expectation of Rs 727 million, but was well below consensus estimates: Rs 1404 million.
The Indian PVC market experienced a flood of inexpensive Chinese imports throughout most of FY23, resulting in a threefold YoY increase in imports, except for a brief respite from December 2022 to February 2023. This situation exerted pressure on prices and margins.
Additionally, the commissioning of expanded capacities affected prices and margins for other products such as Caustic soda, Hydrogen peroxide, and Chloromethanes.
However, the custom synthesis manufacturing business stood out positively, achieving a 26% YoY revenue growth in FY23. Furthermore, in the second half of FY23, Chemplast Sanmar secured letters of intent for two new products, in addition to the nine products already in production.
Chemplast Sanmar also has a pipeline of 10-14 molecules, which is expected to contribute to revenue in the upcoming quarter. Moreover, the planned capacity expansion in PastePVC in the second half of FY24 will provide incremental revenue contributions throughout FY24 and FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.