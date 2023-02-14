Chemplast Sanmar Q3 Results Review - Strong Visibility On Custom Manufacturing Business: ICICI Securities
Chemplast believes custom manufacturing will have internal rate of return of more than 25%.
ICICI Securities Report
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result has marked the worst for Ebitda, and will likely show significant jump from Q4 FY23 driven by:
paste-PVC and S-PVC to benefit from normalisation of spreads; no inventory loss / gains;
restocking in PVC to help drive strong volumes;
fall in commodity revenue to be partly off-set by lower power cost; and
continued growth in custom manufacturing.
It has increased its custom manufacturing capex outlay to Rs 6.8 billion (versus Rs 3 billion earlier) post supply approval for advance intermediate for an AI. This leads to two big deal wins in two quarters; company has 7-10 more products in the pipeline.
Chemplast believes custom manufacturing will have internal rate of return of more than 25%. We anticipate custom manufacturing Ebitda contribution to rise more than 25% in the next three years which will improve mix and make capital allocation more efficient.
Balance sheet remains healthy with cash balance of more than Rs 10 billion. We have increased our Ebitda estimate by 2.5% / 3.9% over FY23/FY24, respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
