Chemplast Sanmar Q1 Review - Depressed Quarter; PVC Spreads To Start Improving From Q2: ICICI Securities

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda stood at a loss of Rs 345 million, which shows depressed business condition. This was due to large capacity addition in non-specialty business in India; PVC business was hurt by lower prices and vinyl chloride monomer prices dropped with a lag.

Competition from exports market such as China and U.S. has intensified. However, prices from July 2023 have started hardening in PVC due to shutdown of some facilities in China, drop in imports from the U.S. while domestic demand was strong.

Adding VCM prices drop in Q2 FY24, Chemplast should be in a better condition in coming quarters. Custom manufacturing business continues to perform well; company started MPP-2 on time. MPP-3 is likely to complete by end-FY24.

Chemplast has increased guidance for custom manufacturing business from 10-15% to 25% in FY24.