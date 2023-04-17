Chemicals Sector Q4 Preview - Specialty, CRAMs To Drive Growth, Lower Crude To Drive Ebitda: ICICI Direct
Topline growth likely at 11.5% YoY, to be led by fluorine, CRAMS, other specialty players.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
We expect a mixed picture for the our chemicals sector in Q4 FY23E as a result of divergent demand conditions across end user sectors. While agrochem, pharma and some specific specialty chemicals players are likely to maintain their growth tempo, we expect a slowdown among packaging, pigments, dyes and polymer players.
Moreover, crude oil prices came off by ~9% QoQ over the course of quarter, which, in turn, may soften the cost of chemicals.
We expect our coverage universe companies to report topline growth of 11.5% YoY. We expect absolute Ebitda of our coverage universe to grow YoY to 12.7%. Bottomline for our coverage universe is expected to report growth of 4.2% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.