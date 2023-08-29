Chemicals Sector Check - Some Respite In Pricing Pressures: IDBI Capital
We believe that commodity chemicals segment would be under pressure especially in the wake of increasing competition from China.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
The consistent fall in chemical prices was arrested to some extent in July. Most of the management commentaries do point to slow global demand offtake and significant channel destocking especially in the agrochemical segment.
China has been aggressively entering various segments and impacting them by steep pricing and volume dumping. We expect pricing pressures to sustain for commodity chemicals with Chinese resurgence.
However, realignment in the global supply chain to diversify from China and strong interest from global MNCs to source from India bode favorably for the Indian chemical sector.
Companies with long term contracts which have price variation clauses embedded in them will fare better owing to better revenue visibility and margin protection.
Companies who are higher up the specialty chemicals value chain stand to perform better in the current environment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Discretionary- Likely M&A Scenarios In Paints; Why M&As Must Be A Priority For CEOs: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.